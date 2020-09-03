220 take part in 2020 Donegal Virtual Half Marathon

The 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon, has been hailed as a great success by race director, Brendan McDaid.

The event was organised over the weekend, with 220 taking part from all over the world.

“Because of the Covid -19 restrictions, the organising committee decided back in June not to proceed with plans for an actual race this year. And as things have turned out, that proved to be the right call,” Brendan commented.

“With the main sponsors, Kernan Retail Group, on board to lend their support, we decided to give the virtual it a go, even thought it’s something the committee weren’t experienced in.

“That 220 people signed up to run 21k and be part of the 2020 Donegal Half Marathon in a virtual sense shows how much support there is out there for the event. It’s been a great success and it gave so many people a focus and something to aim for over the last number of months,” he added.

“We had entries from America, Malta, the UK and from many parts of the country. While the majority of those who registered were based in Donegal, it was pleasing to see such an interest outside the county. The relay section was an added attraction and we are hoping that all those who took part this year will be back in Letterkenny to participate in an actual half marathon in 2021.”

Proceeds from the 2020 will go towards the purchase of a defibrillator which will be installed at Kernan’s Spar at Tullygay on the outskirts of Letterkenny. A donation to fund the provision of an acute stroke unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o consultant geriatrician, Professor Ken Mulpeter, will also be made. The Donegal Marathon and Half Marathon was first staged in 2014. For the last number of years, the event has been held as a half marathon only.