WATCH: All the pictures and news from the golf clubs around Donegal

Bundoran

Weekend competition results, Saturday 12 and Sunday 13th: On Saturday & Sunday the men’s club ran a Singles Stableford which was kindly sponsored by First Response (Niall Clancy). The results were: 1st Fionnan Martin 41pts; 2nd Conor Scanlon 40pts, 3rd Stephen Mulholland 38pts, 4th Lee Annett 36pts; Gross was won by Dave Ronayne 34pts. Saturday CSS 72, Sunday CSS 73

THIS WEEKS COMPETITION: This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stroke kindly sponsored by Western Car Sales, Enniskillen which will take place over Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th September. To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

Winter is on the way and we have some great deals on offer for the coming months!

Winter Opens taking place every Wednesday from 7th October. GUI/ILGU Vouchers for prize winners. Handicap limits apply.

Booking online via BRS & Website. Tee times between 10am-2pm

Country Membership - 12-month offer. Join between 1st October - 31st October, fee covers the remainder of 2020 & 2021. Fee €275* Must be a member of another club

Winter Membership - 7 day from early October - early March Only €150

To avail of the above offers, you can contact Kevin on 086 8044 115 or David on 071 984 1302 Or you can fill in our membership form on our website bundorangolfclub.com

Dunfanaghy

September Monthly Medal Stableford - Sunday 13th September: 1st Raymond Shields (20) 36 pts; 2nd Pat O'Neill (23) 32 pts; Gross: Billy Griffin (11) 21 pts; 3rd Eamon McBride (19) 31 pts BOT; Front Nine: Conan Brennan (23) 21pts; Back Nine: Brendan Kelly (8) 17 pts. CSS: 34 pts (reduction only)

Gents Open Stroke - Saturday 12th September: 1st Ciaron Diamond (23) Shandon Park 62; 2nd Mal Dunleavy (11) 65; Gross: Paul Grant (7) Lisburn 73; 3rd Sean Quinn (12) 66; Front Nine: Oisin Langan (14) 31; Back Nine: Gerard Dunleavy (19) 33.5. CSS: 68.

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 9th September : 1st Thomas Reidy (24) 42 pts; 2nd Noel Sweetman (20) Skerries 37 pts BOT; Gross: Robert McElhinney (5) 32 pts; 3rd Paddy Merritt (13) Portsalon 37 pts BOT; Front Nine: Chris Byrne (34) 23 pts; Back Nine: Seamus McCauley (11) 18 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Gweedore Ladies

Radio na Gaeltachta sponsored Open Day and with a good turnout of ladies from the neighbouring clubs scoring was very good. The lady on form this year is Kathleen Rodgers who has been featuring in competitions on a weekly basis, today Kathleen took it up a notch when she delivered an excellent score of 41 pts to take first place. Kathleen has paired her handicap down to 11 and we are sure she will go lower before the end of the season, superfit, Kathleen can be seen pounding the footpaths and the beaches with her daily runs of 10 kilometres and then 18 holes of golf for good measure, it all pays off on the links! Well done to Kathleen and we hope she keeps up her excellent form.

Full results: 1st Kathleen Rodgers 41pts; 2nd Celine Markey (Cruit) 37 pts.; 3rd Marie Kelly 36 pts; 4th Yvonne Armstrong 36 pts; Category Prize Frances Sweeney 35 pts; Front 9 Brid Kearney 19 pts; Back 9 Sadie Marie Curran 18 pts.; Visitor Vera Kearney (Letterkenny) 34 pts.

We wish to thank Raidio na Gaeltachta for their generous sponsorship to the Club, it is very much appreciated, also many thanks to all the ladies who travelled to Gweedore, we sincerely hope they enjoyed their day on the links.

Cruit

Irish Pressings (Brendan Ward) 12/13 September: 1st : Niall Doherty (27) 43pts; 2nd Eugene Mc Garvey (12) 36pts; Gross Chris Mc Gonagle (3) 29pts B.O.T; 3rd Robert Casey (13) 34pts; F9 Packie Mc Hugh (15) 18pts B.O.T; B9 Martin Greene (26) 20pts. Par 68. CSS 70 (34pts) R/O

I have scores down first, so that readers can see my story is not exaggerated.

Eugene Mc Garvey had excellent 36pts to take 2nd place with the strong winds we had in Cruit over the weekend. That puts Niall Doherty’s score in perspective when you read 43pts. He played in the worst of the conditions but a very impressive, actually amazing Front 9 laid the foundation with 25pts.

Niall is a very popular winner, the son of our former and deceased Captain Séamus Doherty.

As well as his well remembered Dad, he had to play second fiddle for a long time to Cathal and indeed Mary. Well not any more, that score on such a bad day goes down as the most impressive this year at Cruit. Well done Niall, and well done to all winners and big thank you to Brendan for a lovely array of prizes.

Talking about windy conditions at Cruit the two teams in Donegal Over 50 teams saw it first hand on Friday evening. However Cruit made the most of the windy conditions to take a 4.5 lead to 0.5 and look favourites for return leg in Portsalon, a week Friday.

Team Captain, Paddy Sweeney is taking nothing for granted, and has strong panel to pick from. Portsalon has had many surprises over years for visitors, so the past President and the President better see this through.

Still on team front we have our Club Classic this week, and we have a closed time sheet as we are out of times. A big thank you to all who have entered and members who sponsored a Tee. However a great bit of work by Declan, Eugene and Danny for getting it all up and running.

Gaoth Dobhair

Pride of place this week goes to our Senior scratch team who advanced to the final of the Donegal Senior Scratch Matchplay yesterday after their fantastic victory over Ballybofey and Stranorlar GC at Narin & Portnoo golf club. The final will be at the same venue next Sunday at 2.30pm. We wish them all the best in their quest to bring a first Senior Scratch pennant back to the club.

Last Sundays competition was sponsored by the Brinalack based company Patrick Gallagher Coaches and it was fitting that two Brinalack men were first and second. Stephen Ferry (26) continued his good form of late to win with 36pts from his playing partner Danny Ferry (25) who returned 35 pts. Another man from that side of the parish Michael Barry (20) was third with 34pts. The front nine went to Gallagher’s near neighbour Seán Sweeney (5) with 18 pts, and it was Tony Gallagher (23) who got the back nine with 20 pts.

Mile buíochas le Patrick Gallagher Coaches as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mBliana arís.

GAA Classic: Clg Ghaoth Dobhair will hold their Annual golf Classic next Saturday in Magheragallon. There are a few slots left on the timesheet for teams of 4 at a cost of €80 per team. Members can book on How did I Do and visitors can call Peadar on 087 0544258 to book a slot. If any teams are looking for a player or two call Peadar at same number.

Next Sunday there will be a club competition.

Seniors: The Seniors competition is up and running again. Players can play Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday. All the rules are on the Board.

Donegal GC (Murvagh)

Mixed Open: Seamus Logue (17) was the midweek winner with 42 pts when a B.O.T was needed to separate the top 2, with Philip J. Garvin (17) consigned to the runner up position. Jaden Mgbam (07) was 3rd with 41 pts and Paul A. Duncan (09) was 4th with 40 pts. Tom Geraghty (05) was the Gross winner with 30 pts.

29/30th Aug: Club Competition: Mickey Martin (13) won the weekend competition with a score of 42 pts, followed by Oisin O’Donnell (20) in 2nd with 40 pts and Tommy Gee (18) in 3rd with 39 pts. Jaden Mgbam (06) won the Gross with 33 pts.

2nd Sep: Mixed Open: Well done to Emmett Kiely (16) who won the Wednesday Open with 37 pts, just ahead of Geoff Cotter (13) in 2nd with 36 pts and Wilson McVeigh (08) from Galgorm Castle in 3rd with 34 pts. Paul A. Duncan (08) took the Gross prize with 27 pts.

5/6th Sep: Club Competition: Darren Rafferty (05) was the winner of the Thursday Specials’ sponsored weekend competition with a fine score of 41 pts. Paul Murphy (14) was 2nd with 40 pts in a B.O.T with Kenneth Scallon (20). Tiago Kangombe (08) won the Gross with 30 pts.

12/13 Sept Stroke competition. Winner: Felix Gillespie (20) -68; 2 Marcus Paasch (11)-71; 3 Paul Anthony Quinn (13)-72 (bot); Gross: John Neary (02) -79.

Best wishes to our new caterer Paul Kelly who was has recently taken over the culinary duties in Murvagh

Congratulations to Hugh Cassidy and his Jimmy Bruen team who progressed to the Ulster semi-final after a hard-fought win over Ballycastle G.C, securing all 3 matches at home.

The team on the day was: Home Pairings: Damian Mulhern & Paul Duncan; Shaun Meehan & Tiago Kangombe; Darren Rafferty & Padraig Farragher. Away Pairings: Billy Madden & Sean Carlin; Oliver Plunkett & Christopher Hegarty.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition played on Sunday the 13th of September was won by Seimi McBride (17) with 38pts. The runner up was Liam Breen (13) with 33pts bot. The gross winner was Seimi Connor (4) with 27 gross pts. In third place was Peadar Boyce (11*) with 33pts. The front nine winner was Jodie McHugh (13*) with 20pts bot and the back nine winner was Dannie Sweeney (18*) with 20pts. *denotes adjusted handicap re mixed tee, this is a two shot increase to your standard handicap when playing from the blue markers. Two's : Shane Doherty, Brian Kelly, Lorcan Connor, John Doran Snr, Denis O'Kane & Paddy McClafferty winning one sleeve of Titleist Tour Soft per two.

AIG Junior Cup: Well done to the Rosapenna Junior Cup team who beat the Slieve Russell in the Ulster quarter final on Sunday last. Rosapenna had two matches at home where Barry Connor & John Casey both won in very stormy conditions. Chris Breen, Matthew Coyle & Michael Bradley Snr all travelled to the Slieve Russell. Facing a strong home side both Matthew & Michael were beaten and Chris was 3 down on the 12th tee but rallied winning holes 12, 13, 14 & 15 to go 1 up. Chris lost 16 to a birdie two and they halved the 17th in Pars. All square playing the 18 Chris made a great par to win the hole and reach the Ulster semi final where they will face the winners of City of Derry or Cairndhu (3 home/2 away).

Care of the course: All members are kindly asked to smooth bunkers after use with their foot or the back of their club. Please leave a bunker in the same condition you would like to find it in. All bunkers are raked daily by the green-staff rather than weekly at other venues so if everyone makes an effort it is to the benefit of all players. All members & visitors are also kindly asked to repair all pitch marks & replace all divots during the course of their round. Drive buggies are to be keep well back from greens & tees and out of the rough. All electric trollies and push trolleys are to be kept off tee boxes, this includes all Par 3 tee boxes.

Tee Times: All members are required to continue to book tee times via the BRS App for all casual golf & competition golf. On arrival to the course one person from each group is kindly asked to check in with the Golf Shop so the timesheet can be updated accordingly. Starting at the 10th tee is not permitted.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: The draw for the 2020 Doubles Matchplay has been made and is on display on the members notice board in the front foyer of the Golf Pavilion. All first rounds ties must be completed by Monday the 21st of September. Members who have not paid their entry fee are asked to pay same in the Golf Shop asap.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: Now at the semi final stage, all matches must be completed by Monday the 21st of September, any ties not completed will be tossed.

Upcoming Events - September

Sunday 20th - Starters Cup

Saturday 26th - President's Prize (G.o.Y)

Sunday 27th - Club Competition

Letterkenny

Competitions results - The Kitchen Open (09/09/2020): Winner of the Kitchen Open with a terrific 41 points (BOT) was Gary Loveridge (11) with 7 pars & birdies on the 11th & 14th. 2nd also with 41 points was Niall Diver (18) including 7 pars & a birdie on the 16th. Gross prize went to David McGowan (5) with a fabulous round that only included 4 dropped shots all day. 3rd place went to the ever improving Ciaran Haran (11) with 39 points (BOT) that included 9 pars & a birdie on the 11th. 4th place was Hugo Daly (23) also with 39 points.

Carpet Interiors Open (12/09/2020): Winner with a superb 42 points (BOT) was Declan Burke (16) in a round that saw an eagle on the 2nd hole, a birdie on the 16th & 5 pars. The lessons are paying of already. 2nd place & also with 42 points & superb 1 under par gross was David McCormick (4) in a round that included an eagle on the 11th & birdies on the 4th, 8th & 18th. 3rd place went to Robbie McHugh (19) with a great score of 41 points that included 7 pars & a birdie on the 16th. 4th place was Gary Wilson (19) with 39 points in a round that included 6 pars.

Cat 4 (07/09/2020): Winner was Gary Wilson (19) with 22 points. 2nd place went to Chris Wuertz (24) with 21 points.

Cat 4/John J Doherty Memorial Cup will be played Sunday September 27th. First tee reserved from 11.30am to 12.30pm. See notice board in locker room for more details.

Team news: On Saturday 12th September Letterkenny played Warrenpoint in the Ulster Quarter Final of the Senior Cup. With 3 matches in barnhill and 2 in Warrenpoint. Conditions in barnhill were horrendous with driving rain and wind. Leading them out was Cian Harkin whose match went down the 19th where Cian was very unlucky with his putt as the green at this stage was flooded and he lost. In the second match Ryan Griffin also went down the 19th but as Cian had lost and word from Warrenpoint that Simon Stephens had lost, it was up to Ciaran Gilcreest in the third match in barnhill, but he lost on 17th. A gallant effort against one of the favourites for the Senior Cup.

Sunday 13th September it was the turn of the Senior Scratch Matchplay team against a very youthful Dunfanaghy team in the county Semi Final in Portnoo Golf Club. In very windy conditions it was Ryan Griffin who lead the charge with a hard fought victory on the 17th against Darcy Hogg. In the second match Cian Harkin got the better of Luke Kelly on the 18th. It was left to Simon Stephens in the third match. It was another tight battle with Simon winning on the 18th. We now meet Gweedore in the Final next Sunday the 20th back in Portnoo.

And in other team news our Junior Scratch Matchplay team under captain Barry Kavanagh are in the final as well next Sunday the 20th against Falcarragh. Good luck to all our teams in the final.

We wish the Letterkenny GC teams well in their quest for a County title.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Last Tuesday the 8th September was an 18hole stableford competition. 1st Eilish Walsh 32 pts. 2nd Pauline Smyth 30pts.

Saturday the 12th September was also a stableford competition. 1st Olivia Moore with a great score of 37pts in gale force winds. Well done to all the winners. Saturday is a Ladies Club Hidden Teams 18 Hole Stableford

Our first seniors competition takes place next Monday 21st September. Timesheet in operation.

Cloughaneely

Our Donegal League team had a fantastic win last Sunday Vs Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club. 3 matches away and 2 at home in Cloughaneely GC. Our young pairing of Shane Corless & Conor Gallagher both making their debuts won 3&2 at home.

Away in Ballybofey the pairing of Seán Ó Gallchóir & Dean Gallagher won very well 6&4 with some great golf. Our other two pairings lost which left for a very tense finish away.

Our first pairing Mark McGinley & Cian McGarvey had to do the business. The lads were two down after 9 and battled with some great golf to secure victory with a fantastic finish. We meet Buncrana GC win the final.

Club Captain Chris McCallion had a very successful Captain's Prize last Saturday. The winner of 2020 Captains Prize was Darragh Geaney. Well done to Darragh on a great score in such wet and windy conditions. 1st Darragh Geaney 41pts BOT; 2nd Paul Harkin 41pts; Gross Phelim McGeady +5; 3rd Joe Doherty 39pts; 4th Francis Boyle 38pts; 5th JB McCallion 37pts BOT; 6th Vincent Collum 37pts; Cat 1 - Mark McGinley 35pts; Cat 2 - Gerard Doran 36pts; Cat 3 - John Murphy 36pts; Front 9 - John McGinley 20pts; Back 9 - Brian McGee 20pts; Visitors Prize - Stephen McCallion; McCallion Prize - Gerard McCallion; Juniors: Donnchadh Boyle & Ryan McCallion. Ladies Prize: 1st Margaret McLean; 2nd Chriss Cannon; 3rd Roisín McGee.

Ba mhaith le Chris agus a chlann buíochas mór a ghabháil le achan duine a chuidigh agus a thug tacaíocht daofa.

Our 2020 Junior Scratch Team line out in the final this Sunday vs Letterkenny GC at the newly redesigned Narin Portnoo Links at 2.30pm. Best of luck to the lads. Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.