Watch: Sean Boyd's delight as late double to keep Harps in FAI Cup

Just when they looked beaten, 10-man Finn Harps produced a frenetic conclusion to deny Dundalk a place in the semi-finals with Sean Boyd the hero on a dramatic night in Ballybofey - scoring two in a 3-2 draw.



In the 95th minute, Boyd got on the end of a Ryan Rainey ball and steered home to salvage the most unlikely of draws with pretty much the last kick of the match. The same player had pulled one back for 3-2 in the 84th minute with a header from a Karl O’Sullivan corner. It looked like mere consolation. However, the same player managed to square it up with almost the last kick of the contest. He spoke to Diarmaid Doherty afterwards.

"It was a great end to the night," Boyd said. "The lads dug in and kept us in the game and the subs came on and gave it a bit of a rattle. I knew I was inside and Ryan Rainey has put a ball in, I don't think he picked me out as it came in with snow on it ... It was nice."