WATCH: Children at Scoil Chróine Dungloe are very much looking forward to Christmas

There is certainly no shortage of Christmas cheer and spirit at Scoil Chróine Dungloe.

The national school students at the well-run school were eager to explain that what makes Christmas special is friends and family with many students saying that the most important thing about Christmas is sitting around a table with their family and enjoying dinner.

There were many different opinions on what the best part of the dinner was with only one student insisting that it was desert. Chicken, turkey, roasts and stuffing topped the list.

Many of the children also remarked that Christmas is special because it celebrates the birthday of baby Jesus.

Others were excited that members of their family are traveling from across the globe to the Rosses town to celebrate the festive season with them.

What was exceptionally rare and beautiful was that no child said that getting presents was the most important part of Christmas.

So, the Christmas spirit is well and truly alive in Scoil Chróine, Dungloe.