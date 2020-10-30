LISTEN: Renowned Donegal singer songwriter's beautiful acoustic collection free to download

Seoirse O'Dochartaigh is high-respected in Donegal and across Ireland as a leading singer, musician, songwriter, music historian, artist, writer, genealogist and historical researcher.

His art and music have brought great joy to people all over the world. And he has singlehandedly ensured that much of our music, folklore and place names that were traditionally handed down by word of mouth have been recorded for future generations.

Always keen to add to his repertoire, Seoirse has in recent times been working on solo arrangements of music by some of his favourite songwriters. This proved to be a perfect lockdown project for Seoirse from his home in Mossyglen near Kinnagoe in Inishowen.

The stripped back arrangements featuring only Seoirse's mellow tones and his Alvara Spanish guitar make for an intimate listener experience. They soothe the soul and help to settle the turbulent emotions that the Covid-19 pandemic has stirred.

This studio-recorded collection 'A Voice Alone ~ Love Songs & Songs of Friendship in the Time of Covid' is the perfect antidote to the Covid-19 blues, and Seoirse has very generously released it free to download from his website.

Anyone who wishes to listen to these gorgeous arrangements or to find out more about Seoirse's work can go to www.seoirse.com

In the meantime, we are including one of the tracks from the collection for your listening pleasure.