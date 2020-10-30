LISTEN: Renowned Donegal singer songwriter's beautiful acoustic collection free to download

Contact
Seoirse O'Dochartaigh is high-respected in Donegal and across Ireland as a leading singer, musician, songwriter, music historian, artist, writer, genealogist and historical researcher.
His art and music have brought great joy to people all over the world. And he has singlehandedly ensured that much of our music, folklore and place names that were traditionally handed down by word of mouth have been recorded for future generations.
Always keen to add to his repertoire, Seoirse has in recent times been working on solo arrangements of music by some of his favourite songwriters. This proved to be a perfect lockdown project for Seoirse from his home in Mossyglen near Kinnagoe in Inishowen.
The stripped back arrangements featuring only Seoirse's mellow tones and his Alvara Spanish guitar make for an intimate listener experience. They soothe the soul and help to settle the turbulent emotions that the Covid-19 pandemic has stirred.
This studio-recorded collection 'A Voice Alone ~ Love Songs & Songs of Friendship in the Time of Covid' is the perfect antidote to the Covid-19 blues, and Seoirse has very generously released it free to download from his website.
Anyone who wishes to listen to these gorgeous arrangements or to find out more about Seoirse's work can go to www.seoirse.com
In the meantime, we are including one of the tracks from the collection for your listening pleasure.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Dr Randal Parlour, Director of Research in the emergency surgery programme, with the Report on Emergency Surgery Research at Letterkenny University Hospital which will be launched on November 4
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.