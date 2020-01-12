LISTEN: Donegal player Andrew McClean looking forward to meeting Letterkenny after IT Sligo's win over UL

Contact
IT Sligo caused something of a shock with victory over UL in the Sigerson Cup today in Sligo.
They were led by Kilcar man Andrew McClean and after the game McClean spoke to Peter Campbell
