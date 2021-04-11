Reaction: 'To win any game like that is sweet' - Mark Coyle

Four games into the new League of Ireland season and Finn Harps are flying high.

Their dramatic 2-1 win over Waterford FC in Ballybofey on Saturday night means Harps remain level on points at the top of the table along with St. Patrick's Athletic.

And there was another quality performance from midfielder Mark Coyle who is enjoying a fantastic run of form for Ollie Horgan's team.

Coyle said to win the game with such a late goal was sweet - and he's hoping his team can maintain their excellent start to the campaign.

He spoke to reporter Diarmaid Doherty.