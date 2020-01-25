There is no doubt about it - Ballybofey's Conal Gallen proved last night in Donegal's Abbey Hotel that he still has the golden touch when it comes to entertainment.

Over 500 guests from all parts of the county packed into the Abbey Hotel in Donegal and from the moment he put his foot on stage it was simply laughter all the way.

Given the political climate at present nobody was safe - Leo, Mary Lou, Boris and even the Queen all received mention from Conl in his many ad-libs.

