With worrying news dominating the various news outlets worldwide, Leghowney Drama Society were delighted to bring yet another great comedy to the popular rural venue.
Their production of Jimmy Keary's "Fortunes and Misfortunes" proved a great success great individual and collective performances.
Once again Leghowney has proved that it is hard to beat a good laugh even in challenging times.
