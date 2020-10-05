Family concern for the welfare of Patrick O'Keefe who has been missing from his Donegal home since Saturday

Contact
Gardaí are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Patrick O’Keefe,35, who has been missing from his home in Kincasslagh since around 8am on Saturday, October 3.
Patrick is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of broad build, with dark brown hair and a full beard. When last seen Patrick was wearing a grey jacket and brown hiking boots.
Those close to the family say that Patrick may be wearing a dark mask. A family member has asked that people keep an eye out at petrol stations as he is driving a car (Pictured above) and will need to stop for fuel.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
