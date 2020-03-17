GALLERY : St. Patrick's Day memories in Donegal

Over the years Donegal people have celebrated St. Patrick's Day both at home and throughout the world as only Donegal people can do.

We are in different times today with the threat of coronavirus but our spirit is very much alive and together we will beat this . Enjoy just a snapshot of some of the images captured over the years, stay in touch with your family, friends and neighbours and keep your eye out for the more vulnerable in the community.

Enjoy the day!