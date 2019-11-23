Contact
There was an arresting moment for Santa this afternoon when Gardai Brian Gallagher and David Leape had to detain Santa Clause in Leghowney Community Hall for his own protection due to the unprecedented number of families that turned up to meet him.
It transpired the Santa had got his dates mixed up and arrived just around a month early. Santa was however delighted with the large crowd and the courtesy of the Gardai and promised that he will be back in Leghowney a few time before Christmas.
"I am delighted to say the Leghowney was my first visit this year!" he said
