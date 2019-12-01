GALLERY: Partying with the Bluestacks in Donegal

Contact
Musicians from all over the south of Donegal joined the members of the Bluestacks Foundation for their annual Christmas Party at the Mill Park Hotel in Donegal.
Guests included the Donegal Contemporary Chorus, The Abbey Singers, The Diamond Dancers, country and western star Paul Kelly and of course the Bluestacks Choir themselves.
On Saturday night last the Foundation received great national recognition when they appeared on national television on Winning Streak.
