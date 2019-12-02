GALLERY: Carter and the High Kings conquer Sliabh Liag in Donegal

There may have been an icy feel to the weather on the top of Sliabh Liag today but that did not stop Nathan Carter and the High Kings and the be-kilted members of St. Naul's Pipe band climbing all the way to the Summit.

Sliabh Liag was chosen as the ideal location to shoot the video for the combined new single for the lads which no doubt will go all the way to top.

Carter has a bit of a love for Donegal when it comes to shooting videos - his breakthrough single Wagon Wheels was shot on Rossnowlagh beach along with members of Boxty and Matt McGranaghan.

It was back down the mountain again to the Rusty Mackerel to get the heat into the bones and some great food. The Rusty Mackerel has played host to some international names in recent times but manager Dymphna Kennedy was reluctant to reveal any details.

"We like to think of everybody who comes in here as a VIP," she said.