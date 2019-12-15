See GALLERY: Santa as Gaelige i nDún na nGall inniu

Contact
Santa arrived in Donegal town once again this afternoon but this was for a totally different occasion - the big man wanted to meet with all the young Gaelgoiri's and their parents and also to learn a cupla focal himself.
The Gaelscoil who are celebrating Fiche bhlian ag fás in Donegal and still awaiting a new school had every type of activity for the children and it really was great to see the children teaching their parents a little bit of an teanga beo.
Paula McNelis of the McNelis Cunnigham School of Dance came along with her troupe of dancers and put on a great display of dancing who were joined by Santa, Riverdance's lead dancer Amy May Dolan and her sister, Scarlett who is one of Pauls's pupils.
There is no doubt that with this organisation at grassroots level Donegal will be producing many world-class dancers for many years to come.
The committee would like to express their sincere thanks to the Donegal Credit Union for their ongoing support.
