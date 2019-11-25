GALLERY: Final preparations for Coláiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon's Musical

Contact
Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon will host 'We Will Rock You' at the school's Mercy Hall this week and as final preparations were being made on Sunday last, we were invited to take some photographs as the final rehearsal took place. First year dance troupes have been rehearsing at lunch and Ty students are all very busy between building the stage to rehearsing main parts. Tickets are now on sale. Contact 083 4343654 or call in to school during break 11- 11.15am and lunch 1.15 – 1.55pm.
The show runs from Wednesday to Saturday at 8pm, tickets are in big demand.
All photos by Thomas Gallagher
