Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

GALLERY: Donegal Gaels on the move again

Fantastic fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease and Worklink North West

Reporter:

Gaelscéalaí Inis Eoghain

Donegal Gaels have been on the fundraising move once more.

At the weekend, Carndonagh GAA clocked up 5000km for Motor Neurone Disease and Worklink North West (Getting Inishowen Together).

Speaking to Gaelscéalaí Inis Eoghain, co-organiser of the event, Cathal Doherty of CLG Charn Domhnaigh said he would especially like to thank the club's underage coaches for the "big part" they played in the fundraiser.

Cathal added: "Our underage coaches got all their teams involved and that really got the parents involved.

"The families really were the ones that pushed it and the coaches who put it into the various group chats. Without all of them, we wouldn't have got over the line. 

"I would just like to thank the whole town of Carndonagh really because they were the ones that pushed it. I had an easy job once everyone else got involved. Donations are still coming in but as of this morning, we have raised an amazing €8,100."

Donations can be made to Carndonagh GAA's fundraiser: HERE

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie