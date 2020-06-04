GALLERY: Donegal Gaels on the move again

Donegal Gaels have been on the fundraising move once more.

At the weekend, Carndonagh GAA clocked up 5000km for Motor Neurone Disease and Worklink North West (Getting Inishowen Together).

Speaking to Gaelscéalaí Inis Eoghain, co-organiser of the event, Cathal Doherty of CLG Charn Domhnaigh said he would especially like to thank the club's underage coaches for the "big part" they played in the fundraiser.

Cathal added: "Our underage coaches got all their teams involved and that really got the parents involved.

"The families really were the ones that pushed it and the coaches who put it into the various group chats. Without all of them, we wouldn't have got over the line.

"I would just like to thank the whole town of Carndonagh really because they were the ones that pushed it. I had an easy job once everyone else got involved. Donations are still coming in but as of this morning, we have raised an amazing €8,100."

Donations can be made to Carndonagh GAA's fundraiser: HERE