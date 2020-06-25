GALLERY: Mamore Gap mystery

As the fog cleared over Inishowen’s iconic Mamore Gap it became clear someone had been busy during the Covid-19

‘Lockdown.’

Rising 250m above sea level, Mamore Gap offers spectacular views of Lough Swilly, the Fanad Peninsula, Urris and North Inishowen.

Near its summit, there is a holy well devoted to St Eigne and a number of religious statues, including our Lady of Lourdes and

St Pio. It is here that the plot thickens.

Released from Covid-19 restrictions, one Buncrana man discovered someone had painted St Pio and his grotto white.

The will-o'-the-wisp decorator had also painted St Bernadette.

So far, no one has come forward to explain who painted the popular statues and why. Speculation locally is that the statues

have been undercoated, in preparation to being returned to their former glory.

If any Donegal Live readers can solve the mystery, please get in touch with the paper: catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie.