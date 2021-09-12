GALLERY: Great turnout for the grand opening for the new Killea Community Park

There was a great turnout for the grand opening for the new Killea Community Park yesterday.
The playground is fully inclusive, accessible and wheelchair and buggy friendly. It also contains a variety of equipment including junior and toddler multi-play units, a variety of swings, a wheelchair accessible carousel, multi-use games area with goal posts and basketball nets.
It also has a new seating and picnic area with a car park.
PHOTOS: nwpresspics
