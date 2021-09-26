St. Eunan’s College marks 115 years with new Alumni Association

St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny has issued an appeal to former students and staff members to join the school’s new Alumni Association.

It’s all part of efforts to celebrate the history of the Letterkenny secondary school which this year celebrates 115 years of education having officially opened in July, 1906.

The first students, along with their teachers and President, Dr Edward Maguire, took up residence in September 1906.

GALLERY PIC: The final picture in our gallery includes former St. Eunan's College student Seamus McLaughlin along with his wife Mary and current Principal Damien McCroary. Seamus, who is originally from Malin, was the St. Eunan's College Handball Champion in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1966. He recently visited the school and kindly donated the cups he won back to the College.



The long history and tradition created by the thousands of young men and staff who have entered the walls of St. Eunans down through the years is an important part of life at the school.

It is this heritage that the Alumni Association hopes to preserve as it aims to create linkages with its former pupils and staff, many of whom are now scattered throughout the world.

As the school looks forward to an exciting future, it is hoped that those who call St. Eunan’s College, their alma mater, will be with the college on that journey.

Boarders

Over the years the school grew with a mixture of boarders and ‘day boys’ attending. As a result, it was necessary to build a new extension to the school in the 1930s. Later, the recreation hall was built in 1958 and a new science block in 1968. A new wing known as the ‘new building’ was added in 1979. Today, the College has a student population of over 900 with around 100 staff.

Currently, exciting plans are at an advanced stage for the construction of a new school on the existing site along with the refurbishment of the castle building as the school’s curriculum is constantly changing to meet the evolving needs of the modern era.

The Alumni Committee is appealing for all former students and staff members to join the new Alumni Association. This can be done through the link on the school website www.sainteunans.com, through the school Facebook page and Twitter account, by emailing alumni@ sainteunans.com or by sending your details by post.

They require your name, the year you finished in St. Eunans, a contact email address and phone number.

St. Eunan’s College Alumni Committee is also making an appeal for any memorabilia relating to the school. These can be emailed to alumni@

sainteunans.com, dropped into reception or posted to the school addressed to the Alumni Committee. (Please add note if you wish items returned).

