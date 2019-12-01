Contact

Gallery: The Childrens Paint a Pot day at the Leaf Craft and Cultural hub Ballyshannon

The Leaf Craft and Cultural hub in Ballyshannon hosted a Paint a Pot day on Saturday

PHOTOS: Philip Mulligan

The Leap Craft and cultural hub is situated in Ballyshannon.
It was founded by Artists/Crafters David Courcier, Kevin Gallagher and Paddy Meehan.
Apart from offering workshop areas within the building for the artists to work in, The Leap also offers a number of different classes & workshops from pottery classes to childrens wood craft classes.
There are after school activities through the week and we hold monthly paint a pot days.
On Saturday 16th November our in-house potter David Courcier held an paint an egg cup day which followed
our paint a pumpkin day in October.The day was a great success with much fun had by all who attended.
The next big event will be our paint a pot day on Saturday 14th December
and the theme will be painting a plate for Santas treats.
Also in December The Leap will be hosting its first annual indoor Christmas Craft Fair with many
different crafters attending with tables displaying their goods.
These will be held on Sunday 8th, Sunday 15th and Sunday 22nd December.
All upcoming events will be posted on The Leaps Facebook page in due course.

