GALLERY: Donegal ETB Presentation of Awards held in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe

One hundred and thirty people gathered in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe last week to receive a wide range of awards from Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training (FET) Service.

The awards were achieved through various part-time and full-time programmes over the last year, completed across West Donegal in the ETB’s Further Education and Training Centres in Gortahork and Gweedore and in classrooms in Ardara, Downings, Dunfanaghy, Dungloe, Glenties and Portnoo.

Donegal ETB Chairperson, Geoffrey Browne, congratulated the students before presenting the awards.

These included part-time students who received certificates from Levels 1-6 in a range of subject areas including Computer Skills, Early Childhood Care and Education, Employability Skills (Horticulture), English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), Essential English, Essential IT, ICT, Internet Skills, Junior Certificate Maths, Special Needs Assisting, Spreadsheets, Teastas Eorpach na Gaeilge, Word Processing and Using Technology.

These part-time courses were co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning (PEIL) 2014-2020.

Full–time students were presented with Level 5 major awards in Special Needs with Intellectual Studies, Business Administration with MOS (Microsoft Office Specialist) and ICDL awards and the young people on the Gortahork Youthreach programme were presented with Level 2, 3 and 4 major awards in General Learning and Employability Skills and other component certificates. Youthreach is co-funded by the Government of Ireland, the European Social Fund and the Youth Employment Initiative as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning (PEIL) 2014-2020.

A number of students spoke on the night about their experience of completing a course with Donegal ETB’s FET Service.

Cróna Gallagher, Director of FET, Donegal ETB in congratulating the students on their achievements highlighted how, “The certification you have received here tonight will now open up many more progression options to you within further and higher education and training and the world of work.”

In 2019, almost 12,000 students completed courses in more than 120 venues across the county, making Donegal ETB the largest FET provider in the county. Its wide range of courses can be found on the course finder section of its website (www.donegaletb.ie/coursefinder).

