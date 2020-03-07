GALLERY: Rehearsals underway for Coláiste Na Carraige Musical - Sister Act-ish

After a storm drenched February the students of Coláiste Na Carraige have been in the meantime busy preparing and fine tuning for their upcoming musical version of the 1992 classic Sister Act.

But here “In-Through” we do things a little differently where the show was christened Sister Act-ish a collaboration of the film and musical versions combined” said stage manager Padraig O Leime.

It’s a story set in Las Vegas Nevada where a lively lounge singer Delores Van Cartier played by the vibrant Eilis Cormack witnesses her mobster boyfriend Vince La Rocco played by Ethan McDevitt commit a murder and then is forced to relocate for her own protection to St Katherines Convent in San Francisco by the head of the Police Department also ex love interest Lt Eddie Mulcahy played by Ben Ockenden.

So in an effort to keep Delores out of trouble she is assigned by Mother Superior played by Amy McGinley to overlook the convents mediocre choir, Delores now known as Sister Mary Clarence soon turns them into a vibrant and soulful act that gains widespread and some unwanted attention.

“This showed is filled with many uplifting and powerful numbers for all generations to enjoy such as Raise your Voice, I will Follow You, Within These Walls and many more, some real belters” said Naomi Carr. Kian Gillespie who plays Bishop O Hara believes “It’s been a great journey from last October right up the final weeks with many hours of rehearsals put in by all the cast and is proud of each and everyone for the sacrifice and commitment made by all”. Director Cormac Herrity describes it as a wonderful, joyful and enthusiastic production as he says “ it’s the students who have made it their own” and can’t praise them enough for their dedication and encourages as many now as possible to come along to see the show.

The cast have been also busy receiving messages of encouragement and good luck from celebrity circles like James Patrice Presenter of Dancing with the Stars, Donegal Person of the Year local celeb Mr Noel Cunningham and they also a few good wishes from well known stars from the Westend Jacinta White and Rebecca Storm who is currently touring Ireland with Blood Brothers.

The show opens next Tuesday March 10th in the school gym running for 4 nights into Friday 13th with the show kicking off at 8pm and doors opening at 7.30 each night. Admission is €10 for adults and €5 for students/kids. One of the Nuns Sister Alma played by Emily McGeough has encouraged as many to “Please, please be sure to get along and see our not to be missed 12th musical production here in Carrick, we want to get some butts in these seats, you won’t be disappointed a fun filled night for all the family guaranteed” be there.

Compiled by students Eilis Cormack and Naomi Carr.