GALLERY: Garda Schools Quiz celebrates 25 years

The Annual Garda Schools Quiz which is now in its 25th year was held in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town on Thursday the 5th of March 2020.

There was a huge turnout on the night with 34 schools represented.

The standard was very high with the eventual winners being Scoil an Chaisil, Glencolmcille followed closely in 2nd place by St Conals, Portnoo, tied in third place were Scoil an Linbh Iosa, Killymard, Donegal Town and Crannog Bui, Ardara.

All four teams will now participate in the Donegal County Final of the Garda School Quiz on the 19th of March 2020 in Letterkenny.

Many thanks to all those who took part.

