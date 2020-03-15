GALLERY: Garda Schools Quiz celebrates 25 years

Contact
The Annual Garda Schools Quiz which is now in its 25th year was held in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town on Thursday the 5th of March 2020.
There was a huge turnout on the night with 34 schools represented.
The standard was very high with the eventual winners being Scoil an Chaisil, Glencolmcille followed closely in 2nd place by St Conals, Portnoo, tied in third place were Scoil an Linbh Iosa, Killymard, Donegal Town and Crannog Bui, Ardara.
All four teams will now participate in the Donegal County Final of the Garda School Quiz on the 19th of March 2020 in Letterkenny.
Many thanks to all those who took part.
Photos: Siobhan McGowan
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.