GALLERY: Engineers Week a huge success across Donegal

In its fourteenth year, Engineers Ireland’s annual nationwide celebration of engineering took place last week.

In the Donegal region, events took place throughout the week to show young people, the many types of work engineers do.

These included fun workshops and events aimed at students in both primary and secondary schools throughout Donegal.

On Tuesday, March 3, Engineers Ireland’s Donegal Region in partnership with the School of Engineering at Letterkenny Institute of Technology hosted an engineering career showcase aimed at both secondary senior cycle students and third level engineering students.

Engineers from up to 20 locally based companies and organisations in a variety of engineering disciplines, hosted stands and met with attendees to speak about their lives in engineering and to offer advice on education and prospective career paths.

Over 400 primary school children from across Donegal attended ‘Who wants to be a Superhero’ show on Friday, March 6 at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

This show provided the students with the opportunity to learn about engineering principles in a fun and memorable way.

During the course of the week Engineers from various organisation based in Donegal paid a visit to numerous local schools to promote science, technology, engineering and maths to increase a greater awareness of the positive impacts of the work that Engineers have on our everyday lives.