PICTURE GALLERY: Iconic Donegal landmark Bád Eddie gets lit up for Christmas

Ocáid ghalánta ag mhuintir bun Bóthar na Trá tráthnona ag lasadh suas Bád Eddie - Ní neart go cur le chéile.

A lovely afternoon was spent putting lights on the iconic Bád Eddie this afternoon (Monday). Neighbours from Strand Road gathered and the lights were turned on by Mary O'Donnell, Liam Gillespie and Nell Cullen, all of whom have watched the comings and goings around the boat since she arrived on the beach in 1977. There is strength in unity. Nollaig Shona Bád Eddie.

Our thanks to Sonia Nic Giolla Easbuig who posted these pictures and the lovely written piece above on her Facebook page and gave us permission to also run the pictures. We think the lights look fantastic on Bád Eddie, well done to all who made this happen.

*Pictures by Sonia Nic Giolla Easbuig