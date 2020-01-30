Donegal companies receive All-Star business awards

Four Donegal businesses have achieved a quality mark signifying they meet the highest standards of service and trust.

TrailerStuff.ie (Killybegs), Benny & Co. (Ballybofey), Malora Beauty (Ballybofey) and Creative Landscaping Works (Letterkenny) have been awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

Business All-Star accredited companies are defined as progressive, indigenous Irish businesses which meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer centricity. In achieving this accreditation they join a unique group of businesses which demonstrate their commitment to improving their service to customers and suppliers.

The three pillars of All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation are Performance, Trust and Customer Centricity.