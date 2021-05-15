A huge wave of support for Pieta Paddle in Ballyness

A great initiative which was set up by Kathleen Gallagher saw herself and many other people paddle into the waters of Ballyness Bay early on Friday, last, for a special ‘Darkness into Light’ fundraiser for Pieta House.



More than 400 people take their own lives, every year, in Ireland. Pieta House provides vital services that help those who are struggling with their mental health and also provide support for family and friends who have lost a loved one.

Kathleen and her fellow paddlers enjoyed the sunrise at 5.37am. In line with Covid restrictions, they accessed the waters at different locations and maintained a two-metre distance. To date, over €3,000 has been saved and people can continue to donate until the end of May. You can go straight to the page by clicking here.