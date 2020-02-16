Huge waves off Bundoran pier as Storm Dennis continues to rage

Contact
Storm Dennis is making his presence felt across the coast of Donegal with huge waves and severe gusts of winds.
Severe gusts of winds can be felt in exposed areas especially in coastal areas.
Gardaí are urging road users to drive with caution.
We are asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads as Met Éireann have issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 16, 2020
Take extra care, check local weather and traffic conditions before setting out on a trip. pic.twitter.com/Ec21mL8p7U
