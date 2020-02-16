WATCH: Storm Dennis in action off the coast of Donegal today, Sunday

Storm Dennis has began to make its presence felt as severe gusts of winds hits coastal areas.

Two weather warnings are in effect in Donegal from 10am this Sunday morning.

A status orange weather warning was issued by Met Éireann for 9 counties yesterday, Donegal was among them.

Gardaí have urged road users to be extra cautious while using the roads today, Sunday.