WATCH: Storm Dennis in action off the coast of Donegal today, Sunday

Storm Dennis has began to make its presence felt as severe gusts of winds hits coastal areas.
Two weather warnings are in effect in Donegal from 10am this Sunday morning.
A status orange weather warning was issued by Met Éireann for 9 counties yesterday, Donegal was among them.
Gardaí have urged road users to be extra cautious while using the roads today, Sunday.
Sunny spells and widespread heavy thundery showers today with a risk of hail. Thunder will be most frequent this afternoon in the western half of the country. Highs of 6 to 9 degrees. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/xv5fFlWTbM— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 16, 2020
