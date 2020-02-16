Status Orange wind warning comes into effect this morning in Donegal

Contact
Met Éireann rainfall weather forecast chart for Storm Dennis
Two weather warnings will be in effect in Donegal from 10am this Sunday morning.
A status orange weather warning was issued by Met Éireann for 9 counties yesterday, Donegal was among them.
Gardaí have urged road users to be extra cautious while using the roads today, Sunday.
We are asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads as Met Éireann have issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 16, 2020
Take extra care, check local weather and traffic conditions before setting out on a trip. pic.twitter.com/Ec21mL8p7U
The warning will remain valid from 10am Sunday, February 16 to 22:00 Sunday, February 16 and was issued at 13:30 today, Saturday.
Met Éireann is warning of severe and damaging gusts today, as Storm Dennis continues passing north of Irelandhttps://t.co/Q5iELbWjuv— RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 16, 2020
A status yellow wind warning is in effect until 11pm tonight, Sunday. Southwest winds with mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, gusting 90 to 110km/h, strongest on hills and coasts with the risk of coastal flooding.
