Status orange weather warning issued for Donegal with severe gusts of up to 120km/h forecast

WXcharts latest forecast for Storm Dennis
Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
The latest update of our meteorologists's commentary on Storm Dennis is now available and can be viewed here #StormDennis :https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/MhDNOh4T7N— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 14, 2020
Read also: ALERT: Met Éireann's weather update as Storm Dennis makes landfall
Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h is being forecast. The strongest gusts will be felt on exposed hills and coasts and there will be a risk of coastal flooding.
Further warnings have been issued for #StormDennis for tonight and tomorrow, for details visit https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/t5W3IlPWhE— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 15, 2020
The warning will remain valid from 10am Sunday, February 16 to 22:00 Sunday, February 16 and was issued at 13:30 today, Saturday.
