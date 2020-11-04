Five@five - supporting local businesses in Donegal

Contact
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.
While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five:
Eurosaver, Donegal
https://www.facebook.com/eurosaverdonegaltown
Adding tremendous value while helping save you money around the house.
Sony Centre, Letterkenny
https://www.facebook.com/sonycentreletterkenny
Looking for the perfect Christmas - check out our facebook for more details.
The Present Day, Ardara
https://www.facebook.com/The-Present-Day-Ardara-123964014302421
Check out our facebook - something for everyone.
Supervalu Donegal Town
https://www.facebook.com/Kavanaghs-Supervalu-Donegal-Town-500569126659994
Kavanagh's Supervalu has being at the heart of Donegal Town for almost 20 years.
Mickey Mac's, Donegal
https://www.facebook.com/mcintyresmace/
Check facebook for our deli and talk-away offers.
