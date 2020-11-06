Supporting local businesses in Donegal - today's five@five

Contact
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.
While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five
Gallagher's Cycles, Lifford
https://www.facebook.com/GALLAGHERCYCLES
Christmas club Open - Check Facebook for more details.
Letterkenny Glass, Letterkenny
https://lkg.ie/product-category/hollywood-vanity-mirror?fbclid=IwAR3GSoU1MdBm_TsS5XATLAlk9LQ6JIEdxal_1GcBO1KwON8yJXzpltUKGf4
Give your loved one the perfect gift this Christmas - Check our website for more details.
Watson Menswear, Letterkenny
Click and collect in store.
Rory's Auto Spares, Donegal
www.facebook.com/RorysAutoSpares
Check out our facebook page.
E&J Oil, Ballintra
https://www.facebook.com/E-J-Oil-Services-Ltd-237622483815182
Order your oil at great prices either by phone or online.
