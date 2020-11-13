Supporting local businesses in Donegal - today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five@

Henderson's, Donegal

https://www.facebook.com/hendersonshardware

See details of all our offers and contact information on our facebook page.

DP Barry, solicitors, Donegal/Killybegs

https://www.facebook.com/dpbarrysolicitors

Visit our facebook page for further information.

Harvey's Point, Donegal

https://www.facebook.com/HarveysPoint/

Share the Harvey’s Point Experience with a Gift Voucher - Click on the Facebook link for more information

Food for Thought, Buncrana

www.foodforthoughtbuncrana.ie

Open 9.30am -6pm , see our facebook page for special offers.

Catherine's Laser and Beauty, Letterkenny

www.catherineslaserbeautysalon.com

See our facebook page for details