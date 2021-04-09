Xeretec Ireland announces €500,000 expansion into the north-west

Contact
Xeretec Ireland general manager, Tom Clear, left and Donegal native, Liam Boyle, area account manager
Xeretec Ireland will expand into the north-west through a €500,000 investment in Donegal and Sligo.
Xeretec, who has been a trusted partner of Xerox for over 30 years and will invest in new personnel to support this expansion.
Xeretec Ireland general manager, Tom Cleare, said Xeretec have a strong presence in the west of Ireland and this investment further demonstrates our commitment to the region and our position as industry leaders in managed print.
"We have responded to Covid-19 with a range of innovative products to facilitate digital transformation and remote working.”
Xerox managing director, Mark McPhillips, said Xeretec are a valued partner of Xerox and have been proven to deliver expert client service.
"This investment will allow us to continue our excellent relationship and deliver cutting edge technology to businesses in the north-west of Ireland.”
Established in 1991, with 200 employees and Irish offices in Dublin and Galway, Xeretec specialise in managed print services, digital transformation and remote working capabilities.
This investment includes the transfer of managed print service contracts from Xerox and the addition of Donegal native, Liam Boyle, as area account manager.
Xeretec will continue to work with local Xerox support for an enhanced customer experience.
