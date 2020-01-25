THE ARTS COLUMN: One of the most distinctive voices in American music is coming to Donegal

Jeffrey Foucault at The Balor

A Balor gig I’m very much looking forward to is next Thursday’s visit by Jeffrey Foucault. In over two decades on the road Jeffrey has become one of the most distinctive voices in American music with a sound instantly recognizable for it’s simplicity and it’s emotional power.

His track record of multiple studio albums and countless touring miles has brought him much critical acclaim - “Songwriting brilliance” says Mojo, “Close to perfection” according to The New York Times while Uncut Magazine describe “Beat up troubadour folk whittled to dolorous perfection” and the Irish Times dub his work as “Quietly brilliant”.

Longtime touring partner drummer Billy Conway of Morphine fame has unfortunately fallen ill and won’t make the gig. Jeffrey will be joined on stage instead by Ry Cavanaugh on baritone electric guitar/bass. Ry was on the bill already as the opening act so he’ll be double jobbing on the night.

Ry is well known to Donegal audiences. He’s something of an adopted son of Donegal, having spent a year living here in 2009/10 where he hosted a song-oriented session in McGrory’s, Culdaff performing regularly with local singer=songwriters including Finbarr Doherty, Kate O Callaghan and The Henry Girls. He’s since returned several times with fantastic Boston-based outfit Session Americana who played The Balor as recently as last September.

This week’s highlights

In the remaining performances in the Letterkenny Trad Week programme, Paul Harrigan is joined by Tim Edey and friends on Saturday 25 before it’s back to An Grianan on Sunday 26 for the final gig of Letterkenny Trad Week – Sharon Shannon.

If trad isn’t your thing don’t worry - there’s plenty more happening this week. Aslan play The Millennium Forum, Derry on Friday January 24 while Queen tribute act Flash Harry are in The Alley, Strabane.

David Craig brings his new concert show The Craic Was 90 to The Balor, Ballybofey on Saturday January 25th. Also on Saturday And So I Watch You From Afar celebrate 10 years in the music business with a special gig in The Glassworks, Derry and there’s comedy with Conal Gallen in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny and Jimmy Carr in The Millennium Forum, Derry.

Staying with The Forum country singer Declan Nerney is there on Sunday January 26 followed by The High Kings on Wednesday 29.

The Cottage Bar on Letterkenny’s Main St hosts the monthly Mouthpiece Open Mic night on Tuesday 28 with music from Blackbird & Crow, comedy with Kevin McFadden and spoken word from Joleen Kuyper.

Finally An Grianan Youth Theatre in association with On Cue Academy present an immersive, promenade production of Bugsy Malone over two nights - Wednesday, January 29 and Thursday, January 30 at 7pm nightly.

Bugsy Malone

An Grianan Youth Theatre’s upcoming production of Bugsy Malone looks like a lot of fun. You’ll be familiar with the Alan Parker film set in prohibition-era America with the all kid cast and Tommy guns shooting custard.

Directed by Nora Kavanagh, this show is an immersive production – meaning that the audience also has a part to play. Audience members are encouraged to come along dressed in period costume and there’ll be interaction between actors and audience.

It’s also a promenade performance meaning that the show takes place in a number of different locations with the audience moving along following the action from scene to scene. The first task as an audience member is to find the way to Fat Sam’s Speakeasy where the fun will really begin.

An Grianan Youth Theatre in association with On Cue Academy present Bugsy Malone on Wednesday January 29 and Thursday, January 30 at 7pm nightly. Tickets are €15 with a family of 4 ticket available for €50. Due to the promenade nature of the performance there’s only a limited number of tickets available and they have to be booked in advance – there will be no tickets available on the door on the night. Also, part of the show will take place outside so bring weather appropriate clothing and be prepared for the possibility of being custard pied by a stray tommy gun.

For bookings and more information contact An Grianan on 0749120777 or go online to www.angrianan.com





Dean Maywood off to AmericanaFest in London

This month sees one of our own head off to London to rub shoulders with the cream of the crop in upcoming and established Americana music artists.

Raphoe man Dean Maywood had quite the year in 2019, in fact Dean jokes that it was ‘Twenty Nine Dean’ the year of Dean Maywood.

Okay, his jokes could do with improving but his song writing and performances are most definitely up to par.

Last year saw the release of Dean’s debut self titled EP which has been receiving quite the acclaim since its release last May, with his sell out show in the Balor Arts Centre.

Reviews in Hot Press magazine and various other online and print publications have been in plentiful supply, as has the airplay with various tracks from the release receiving regular spins on RTE and BBC radio and countless other local and national stations across Ireland, the UK and the US.

It was off the back of these great reviews and plays that Maywood was asked to go and perform at the prestigious AmericanaFest in London, run by the Americana Music Association UK.

It's an annual event that showcases all the great music in the Americana genre from the UK, Ireland and the rest of the world, in fact Dean was selected as one of an initial 50 acts from across the globe to perform at this year’s event.

Among the upcoming acts there are some household names and veterans of the scene like, Joan Amratrading, Billy Bragg, Robert Vincent, Jonathan Wilson, The Secret Sisters and The Felice Brothers, with the awards show being hosted by the legendary BBC radio DJ Bob Harris of Old Grey Whistle Test fame.

“I’m just going to enjoy myself, I put in a lot of hard work last year, in the last four years to be honest, so it feels great to get a bit of recognition for my efforts you know. So I’m just going to go play my best and hopefully make a good impression.”

Dean plays the showcase in Hackney on Tuesday next, January 28, with tickets and full line up available via the AMA UK website.

For £33 sterling you are granted access to two nights, six venues and 75 artists.

You can check out Dean's music on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube and all other platforms now.

Want to see Dean live but can’t make it to London? The good news is his next gig on home soil will be March 12 in Blake's Bar Letterkenny where he will be playing an acoustic set in what is quickly turning into a hotspot for folk and roots based music so make sure to check that out .

For all other upcoming news follow Dean Maywood on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, @DeanMaywood.

David Craig brings his new show to The Balor



Popular entertainer David Craig brings his new concert show The Craic Was 90 to The Balor, Ballybofey this weekend.

The Craic Was 90 Concert show promises to bring all your favourite Irish folk songs and ballads to life on a theatre stage. For this new show David has put together a seven-piece band that includes an Irish Dancing Drummer creating the beat with his feet.

The two-hour show contains standards and timeless classics, tributes to legends such as Paddy Reilly and Luke Kelly in addition to original material by David himself including his ever-popular poem The Broken Man. It promises to be a concert filled with folk and fun that has something for everyone with a love for all things Irish.

You can see David Craig’s The Craic Was 90 Concert Show this Saturday January 25th at 8pm in The Balor, Ballybofey. Tickets are €15 available from The Balor Box Office on 0749131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com