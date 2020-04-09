Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal artist's work goes online in unique virtual exhibition

Artists showcasing their work via 'Imagine'

Veronica Maguire

Veronica Maguire finds inspiration in the natural cycles of the world around her

Reporter:

Reporter

Artists and creatives across the island of Ireland and further afield are rising in united support for each other in these unusual times.  

‘Imagine’ is an online platform where artists are showcasing their work in a series of virtual exhibitions. And today you can see an exhibition featuring work from Donegal artist Veronica Maguire.

The initiative set up by Ciara Hambly of Hambly & Hambly, Dunbar House in Fermanagh, intends to raise spirits and encourage creatives to keep producing works which are shared across social media platforms.  Images of artworks are available to view through Facebook Groups at ImagineArtGallery or simply search for ‘Imagine’.

Hambly & Hambly at Dunbar House is a unique gallery and multi-purpose space for the north west.

Over 90 artists from across Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Europe are taking part.

The exhibitions will take the form of two online slide shows of work per week, kindly provided by ‘Made in Trenbania’ web design, online marketing and management.

Today's artist’s exhibition is an artist from Ballybofey. Launching at 2pm on Thursday, April 9 you are invited to take a few moments for yourself to engage with a little inspiration and some truly beautiful paintings.

Veronica Maguire finds inspiration in the natural cycles of the world around her.  Working mainly in alcohol inks Veronica has gained expertise in the techniques which result in these varied and vibrant creations.

Veronica also works with oil and acrylic.  To date she has had three solo exhibitions and has taken part numerous group exhibitions. In 2018 at An Grianan Theatre, Veronica presented the first ‘Alcohol Ink’ solo exhibition in Ireland. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie