Donegal artist's work goes online in unique virtual exhibition

Artists and creatives across the island of Ireland and further afield are rising in united support for each other in these unusual times.

‘Imagine’ is an online platform where artists are showcasing their work in a series of virtual exhibitions. And today you can see an exhibition featuring work from Donegal artist Veronica Maguire.

The initiative set up by Ciara Hambly of Hambly & Hambly, Dunbar House in Fermanagh, intends to raise spirits and encourage creatives to keep producing works which are shared across social media platforms. Images of artworks are available to view through Facebook Groups at ImagineArtGallery or simply search for ‘Imagine’.

Hambly & Hambly at Dunbar House is a unique gallery and multi-purpose space for the north west.

Over 90 artists from across Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Europe are taking part.

The exhibitions will take the form of two online slide shows of work per week, kindly provided by ‘Made in Trenbania’ web design, online marketing and management.

Today's artist’s exhibition is an artist from Ballybofey. Launching at 2pm on Thursday, April 9 you are invited to take a few moments for yourself to engage with a little inspiration and some truly beautiful paintings.

Veronica Maguire finds inspiration in the natural cycles of the world around her. Working mainly in alcohol inks Veronica has gained expertise in the techniques which result in these varied and vibrant creations.

Veronica also works with oil and acrylic. To date she has had three solo exhibitions and has taken part numerous group exhibitions. In 2018 at An Grianan Theatre, Veronica presented the first ‘Alcohol Ink’ solo exhibition in Ireland.