National Gallery of Ireland coming to Donegal

The National Gallery of Ireland is delighted to announce that Donegal's Donagh National School, Donegal is one of three primary schools selected to participate in a new initiative, Your Gallery at School.

Bringing art directly to schools across the country, this holistic outreach programme marks the extension of the Gallery’s partnership with global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital. Following an open application process, from nearly 70 applications, the other two primary schools to take part are: Scoil Chiaráin CBS, Dublin 5; and Cliffoney National School, Sligo.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Caroline Carey, Principal Teacher at Inishowen's Donagh NS said: " Donagh NS are thrilled to have been selected for the Your Gallery at School programme.

"The series of workshops will underpin the key values of the primary school curriculum, to foster a love of learning, to build skills for life and to develop each child’s potential in the area of arts, culture and self-care.

"We have small pupil numbers and feel that this programme will really nurture and harness artistic interests and creativity in our pupils. It will provide a new focus for our school pupils, and the school community at large, and give all concerned a holistic perspective and appreciation of the arts.

"We hope that it will fire up their artistic creativity and awaken their curiosity in the world of art and culture. In these challenging times, we are appreciative also of this opportunity to focus on the mindfulness aspect of art. We are excited to learn more about the work of the staff of the National Gallery and the variety of career opportunities in the world of art. Such a valuable learning opportunity for all our staff and pupils."

In spring and summer 2021, the Gallery will work with these three primary schools to create a tailored programme of activities, appropriate for the students’ ages and school levels. With a focus on learning through and about art, wellbeing and creative careers, Your Gallery at School comprises individual practical workshops, sensory sessions, talks and Q&As for selected schools.

The programme includes Learning through and about art - a practical workshop inspired by the national collection; Wellbeing - a sensory session focusing on slow looking and mindfulness; and Creative Careers - a talk and Q&A with Gallery staff and an established artist, enabling students to learn about a variety of arts careers.

The Gallery is committed to breaking down barriers that prevent engagement with art in Ireland, and so Your Gallery at School will engage with children who may not usually be able to visit the Gallery or who may face barriers in accessing culture. The Gallery will also run two exclusive webinar workshops for all schools that applied to take part in Your Gallery at School - a Learning Through Art workshop for students, and a Continuing Professional Development workshop for teachers.

In the second phase of Your Gallery at School, the Gallery will also work with three post-primary schools. Post-primary applications will open in August 2021. For details of how to apply, key dates and application forms, see www.nationalgallery.ie.