Donegal Person of the Year postponed

The Donegal Dublin Association Committee has decided that, due to public safety concerns and the evolving threat of coronavirus to postpone their Gala Ball on Saturday evening.

Siobhan Shovelin PRO for the association said: "The situation has been evolving on an almost hourly basis and it would be irresponsible to go-ahead at this critical stage. Obviously we are all extremely disappointed but hopefully, we will be in a position to reschedule this great event.

"In an overall context we should all work together to curb the spread - this is very much a collective responsibility."

Meanwhile, Noel Cunningham, the recipient of the 2019 Person of the YEar said: " We will celebrate later in the year. The well-being and health of everyone are most important and I would not wish to do anything to jeopardise the health or enjoyment of anyone.

Thanks to the Ballsbridge Hotel in assisting us and anyone with rooms booked with the hotel can contact the hotel directly for a refund.

All tickets sold will be valid for our rescheduled Ball later in the year or refunds will be made.









