DONEGAL FARMERS ENTITLED TO ILLNESS BENEFIT IF AFFECTED BY COVID-19

Contact
FARMERS ENTITLED TO ILLNESS BENEFIT IF AFFECTED BY COVID-19
IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Chair Caroline Farrell has welcomed changes that mean Donegal farmers and other self-employed throughout the country, if diagnosed with COVID-19 or are suspected of having COVID-19, will be entitled to income support.
“The enhanced Illness Benefit announced by the Government means farmer will be entitled to €305 per week for a maximum of two weeks if they are medically required to self-isolate,” she said.
Mrs. Farrell said if your GP diagnoses you with COVID-19 or you are medically certified to self-isolate, you can apply for Illness Benefit. The current six-day waiting period for Illness Benefit will not apply.
She encouraged farm families to heed the public health advice.
Anybody concerned that they have symptoms should phone their local GP.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Coronavirus leads to cancellation of Tree Week events in Donegal and nationwide. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.