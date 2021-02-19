Revealed: Irish company bursts into home and business broadband market in Donegal

Internet users in Donegal will now have the choice of another broadband provider with the news that another firm has announced its entry into the market.

Blacknight, an Irish web hosting company, has entered the home broadband market, and has also announced the expansion of its business broadband services nationwide.

It’s the latest in a series of expansions by the Carlow company, which introduced new website and online retail services last year in response to the pandemic.

Broadband was the logical next step, explained CEO Michele Neylon.

“Historically, we’ve focused on the business market and we’ve provided business fibre in Carlow and Kilkenny for several years. We also provide wireless internet in rural Carlow. But the events of the past year have softened the distinction between home and business. As we welcomed new customers and introduced new products for websites and online retail, it was clear to us that companies need to connect their staff as well as reach their customers.”

So, when the time came to expand their fibre services nationwide, he explains, it made logical sense to include domestic users as well as businesses.

Working with infrastructure providers including SIRO and Eir, Blacknight offers fibre broadband at speeds up to 1Gbps for both home and business users.

Larger enterprises can avail of dedicated internet access at speeds up to 10Gbps, with point-to-point connections between multiple sites, or directly into Blacknight’s data centre locations in Carlow and Dublin. There they can access co-located services, and avail of IP Transit connectivity with major internet hubs.