28/07/2021

Donegal artisan business thrilled with shoutout from 'Dr McDreamy,' US actor Patrick Dempsey

The actor took to social media to show off his latest purchase

Donegal artisan business thrilled with shoutout from 'Dr McDreamy,' actor Patrick Dempsey

Actor Patrick Dempsey with his Hanna Hats flat cap

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

American actor Patrick Dempsey has been filming in Ireland, and has been taking to social media to share his favourite places and Irish products.

Among the companies to get a shoutout was Donegal Town's Hanna Hats. The family run firm is best known for making caps, hats and other items from Donegal Tweed.

The Hollywood star posted a photo of himself on social media wearing one of Hanna Hats famous vintage tweed caps, as well as a Facemask bearing the company logo.

Mr Dempsey is in the country to film Disenchanted, and he certainly seems to be enjoying all that Ireland has to offer. 

The actor stars in Grey's Anatomy where he plays neurosurgeon Dr Derek Shepherd, known to many as 'Dr McDreamy.'

His endorsement of the Donegal business has been welcomed by Hanna Hats, who took to social media to thank him for his support. 

