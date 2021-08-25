Closure of a number of local businesses a big blow for small Donegal community

The closure of two well-known businesses - and a third up for sale - is a major blow for the community of Dunkineely and Bruckless.

The famous Baskin’s Café on Dunkineely’s Main Street has announced that it will close its doors at the end of the month.

This follows the closure of Mary Murrin’s Pub and Restaurant in nearby Bruckless.

It has also been announced that one of the region’s most popular traditional music venues, McIntrye’s Bar in Dunkineely has been put up for sale.

Former Cllr John Boyle knows all too well the challenges of running a business in the area.

“We are very sorry to see these businesses go,” he said. “Three in the one parish, and in an area where there are very few businesses.

“But that is the trend nowadays unfortunately, and it will not stop at that.

Mr Boyle said that it was a difficult time to be in business.

“You have to keep up with all those new regulations, apart from working hard,” he said.

“But that is the world we live in.”

He is hopeful that Mary Murrin’s can reopen with the right buyer, and that McIntyre’s However, he feels that the area does not necessarily get the benefits of tourism initiatives such as the Wild Atlantic Way.

“Tourism doesn’t really play much of a part here in Dunkineely and Bruckless,” he said.

“We would be relying more on the local trade, and these are not easy times for anyone. The Covid didn’t help.”

Indeed, from the first lockdown, there had been fears that hospitality businesses in small towns and villages in particular would find it impossible to survive.

Mr Boyle fears that this pattern of closures will continue across communities throughout Donegal.

Meanwhile, he paid tribute to the Baskin family and wished them well for the future.

“Frances Baskin worked very hard all her life,” he said. “It was always a great place to go and eat.

“People went from near and far to Baskin’s, and still do. We are all sorry to see it close.”