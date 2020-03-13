WATCH: Donegal kid's fitness group leader promises 'we will be back'

A children's health and well-being activities group has decided to postpone class for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rinka Kids Fitness has branches in various parts of Donegal that offer a fun-filled approach to children’s health and fitness.

“At Rinka, we provide a dynamic and fun system for managing children’s health and wellbeing through active and creative fitness classes. Whatever a child’s interest, we have something to offer with classes including dance, drama and fitness," said chief executive, Sarah Gillespie (below).

Rinka classes are all-inclusive and age appropriate and focus on making fitness fun for all.

"We strive to offer alternatives to mainstream sports, ensuring we are helping all kids reach their physical activity requirements and not just those who love sport already.

"Each term we focus on different aspects of our curriculum and each class ranges in activity from high-energy games and athletic skills to gymnastic skills and dance and movement.

"We ensure that your child is introduced to a range of skills and experiences. Regardless of the week however, you can be guaranteed that each and every class is full of positivity and happy vibes," said Sarah.

In a Facebook post this morning she explained the reasoning behind their decision.

"Out of a duty of care for our wonderful staff and fabulous kids, we have no choice but to cancel classes and camps for the foreseeable.

This term's classes will recommence as soon as we are given the all clear.

If you have signed up for Easter Camp, we will issue refunds to you before the weekend.

"We are so disappointed to have to make this decision but the welfare of all in our care must come first."