Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: Donegal kid's fitness group leader promises 'we will be back'

Rinka Kids Fitness say they must put children's health and well being first

Donegal kid's fitness group cancels classes

Chief executive of Rinka Kids Fitness, Sarah Gillespie

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A children's health and well-being activities group has decided to postpone class for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rinka Kids Fitness has branches in various parts of Donegal that offer a fun-filled approach to children’s health and fitness.

“At Rinka, we provide a dynamic and fun system for managing children’s health and wellbeing through active and creative fitness classes. Whatever a child’s interest, we have something to offer with classes including dance, drama and fitness," said chief executive, Sarah Gillespie (below).

Rinka classes are all-inclusive and age appropriate and focus on making fitness fun for all.

"We strive to offer alternatives to mainstream sports, ensuring we are helping all kids reach their physical activity requirements and not just those who love sport already.

"Each term we focus on different aspects of our curriculum and each class ranges in activity from high-energy games and athletic skills to gymnastic skills and dance and movement.

"We ensure that your child is introduced to a range of skills and experiences. Regardless of the week however, you can be guaranteed that each and every class is full of positivity and happy vibes," said Sarah.

In a Facebook post this morning she explained the reasoning behind their decision.

"Out of a duty of care for our wonderful staff and fabulous kids, we have no choice but to cancel classes and camps for the foreseeable.

This term's classes will recommence as soon as we are given the all clear.

If you have signed up for Easter Camp, we will issue refunds to you before the weekend.

"We are so disappointed to have to make this decision but the welfare of all in our care must come first."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie