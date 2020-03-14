US extends European travel ban to Ireland and UK due to coronavirus fears

The European travel ban imposed by the US in light of the coronavirus pandemic is to be extended to include Ireland and the UK.

American Vice President Mike Pence announced that Ireland and the UK would be included in the travel ban from Tuesday, March 17 at 4pm Irish time. It has been in effect since Saturday for countries in the European Shengen travel zone.

Meanwhile, the American Embassy in Dublin has announced suspension of the J1 Visa programme for 60 days, after which time the decision would be reviewed. The programme is popular with Irish students, with thousands visiting the US every year.