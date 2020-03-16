What you need to know if you were laid off because of Covid-19 pandemic business closures

Contact
Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment form
Many workers in Donegal have been laid off temporarily because of businesses closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This can be a very worrying time for people, both in terms of the health of their loved ones and because of financial worries.
The government has put in place a special payment which should be applied for online. The online application is to reduce contact with other people and to avoid queues at social welfare offices.
Here is everything you need to know about how the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment works.
According to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection:
This new payment will be available to all employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to a downturn in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The payment has a simple one–page application form and will be paid for a period of six weeks at a flat rate payment of €203 per week for jobseekers.
It is designed to quickly deliver a social welfare payment to the unemployed and provide income security during this six-week period.
Individuals applying for the payment will also be required to apply for the normal jobseeker’s payments within this six-week period. Once this normal jobseeker claim is subsequently received, the department will process these claims and reconcile payments at that time. This will involve backdating increased payments for certain customers.
We would ask the members of the public to please assist us over the next few days by applying for income support from the department, such as the full Jobseekers Payment, through our online channel mywelfare.ie
Rates of payment
The flat rate for this payment is €203 paid for a six-week period and is equivalent to the jobseeker payment rate. During that six-week period the person will be required to complete and return a full jobseeker's form.
How to Apply
Download and fill out the following application form:
COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment Application Form
Send the completed application form by Freepost to:
PO BOX 12896
Dublin 1.
In order to allow staff to focus on processing payments as quickly as possible, applicants are asked not to phone the department seeking updates of their application.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.