What you need to know if you were laid off because of Covid-19 pandemic business closures

Many workers in Donegal have been laid off temporarily because of businesses closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This can be a very worrying time for people, both in terms of the health of their loved ones and because of financial worries.

The government has put in place a special payment which should be applied for online. The online application is to reduce contact with other people and to avoid queues at social welfare offices.

Here is everything you need to know about how the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment works.

According to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection:

This new payment will be available to all employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to a downturn in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The payment has a simple one–page application form and will be paid for a period of six weeks at a flat rate payment of €203 per week for jobseekers.

It is designed to quickly deliver a social welfare payment to the unemployed and provide income security during this six-week period.

Individuals applying for the payment will also be required to apply for the normal jobseeker’s payments within this six-week period. Once this normal jobseeker claim is subsequently received, the department will process these claims and reconcile payments at that time. This will involve backdating increased payments for certain customers.

We would ask the members of the public to please assist us over the next few days by applying for income support from the department, such as the full Jobseekers Payment, through our online channel mywelfare.ie

Rates of payment

The flat rate for this payment is €203 paid for a six-week period and is equivalent to the jobseeker payment rate. During that six-week period the person will be required to complete and return a full jobseeker's form.

How to Apply

Download and fill out the following application form:

COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment Application Form

Send the completed application form by Freepost to:

PO BOX 12896

Dublin 1.

In order to allow staff to focus on processing payments as quickly as possible, applicants are asked not to phone the department seeking updates of their application.