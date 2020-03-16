Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal food outlet offering free meals to the emergency services during Covid-19 crisis

Service station management say they will assist community in any way possible

Dinner

Donegal business offering free food to emergency services

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Town Service Station is offering free food to the emergency services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Management have also said that they will assist the community in any way they can. 

In a statement issued on social media, they said: "It can be extremely hard to come to terms with the changes that have occurred in the last number of days.

"Our main priority on site is our frontline team and you, our customers.

"We are here to support the community in any way possible. Please don't hesitate to ask. We will continue to operate 24-hour in our Londis Store in case supplies and fuel are needed.

"We will provide free meals to members of the emergency services in recognition and appreciation of the effort that is being made by each and every one of them at this challenging time."

"Stay safe."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie