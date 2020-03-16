Donegal food outlet offering free meals to the emergency services during Covid-19 crisis

Contact
Donegal business offering free food to emergency services
Donegal Town Service Station is offering free food to the emergency services during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Management have also said that they will assist the community in any way they can.
In a statement issued on social media, they said: "It can be extremely hard to come to terms with the changes that have occurred in the last number of days.
"Our main priority on site is our frontline team and you, our customers.
"We are here to support the community in any way possible. Please don't hesitate to ask. We will continue to operate 24-hour in our Londis Store in case supplies and fuel are needed.
"We will provide free meals to members of the emergency services in recognition and appreciation of the effort that is being made by each and every one of them at this challenging time."
"Stay safe."
