Relay for Life Donegal postponed until 2021

Relay for Life Donegal is the latest major event to be cancelled over coronavirus
This year’s Relay for Life Donegal which was scheduled to take place on May 23 and 24, has been cancelled as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.
Committee chairperson Robert O’Connor said they had listened to the advice of the relevant authorities and fully respected the ongoing requests regarding responsible actions and behaviours.
"Having consulted with the LYIT and the Irish Cancer Society we, the Relay for Life Donegal Committee, have now decided that "The only responsible action to take is to cancel this year’s event," he said.
"Despite our disappointment, I know all Relayers will support this decision which is necessary due to the ongoing health issues in our country at this time.”
Promising that Relay for Life Donegal would be back in 2021, Mr O’Connor voiced the hope that all who had committed to the event this year would be in a position to do so again next year.
"In the meantime please stay safe and do what is asked of us, for all our sakes, but especially for our wonderful cancer survivors who are the reason we all relay. Their safety is paramount to us all."
Thanking everyone for their efforts and support to date this year, the chairperson said they looked forward to “celebrating, remembering and fighting back bigger and stronger than ever in 2021".
