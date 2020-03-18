Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Relay for Life Donegal postponed until 2021

Event raises funds for the Irish Cancer Society

Next Relay For Life confirmed for May, 2017 at Letterkenny IT

Relay for Life Donegal is the latest major event to be cancelled over coronavirus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

This year’s Relay for Life Donegal which was scheduled to take place on May 23 and 24, has been cancelled as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.
Committee chairperson Robert O’Connor said they had listened to the advice of the relevant authorities and fully respected the ongoing requests regarding responsible actions and behaviours.
"Having consulted with the LYIT and the Irish Cancer Society we, the Relay for Life Donegal Committee, have now decided that "The only responsible action to take is to cancel this year’s event," he said.
"Despite our disappointment, I know all Relayers will support this decision which is necessary due to the ongoing health issues in our country at this time.”
Promising that Relay for Life Donegal would be back in 2021, Mr O’Connor voiced the hope that all who had committed to the event this year would be in a position to do so again next year.
"In the meantime please stay safe and do what is asked of us, for all our sakes, but especially for our wonderful cancer survivors who are the reason we all relay. Their safety is paramount to us all."
Thanking everyone for their efforts and support to date this year, the chairperson said they looked forward to “celebrating, remembering and fighting back bigger and stronger than ever in 2021".

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie