Self-isolating TD is appealing to everyone in Donegal and around the country to act responsibly

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle (Ind) has been advised to self-isolate after being in contact with a person displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

The deputy is assuring constituents that he is feeling well so far, but he is appealing to people not to be complacent about the virus.

“The person I was in contact with is waiting for a test and I would imagine that if it is confirmed, I will be tested too,” he said. “In the meantime I am following the advice of my GP, which was to self-isolate until we know.”

Deputy Pringle feels very strongly about the need for us all to take responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“It is incumbent on everyone to do what they have to do, especially when your GP suggests that you self-isolate,” he said. “To ignore that would be irresponsible.”

The Killybegs man believes that if everyone plays their part now, we can minimise the number of cases that the hospitals will have to deal with during the crisis.

“I believe - and it is only my own opinion - that this will not peak until well into the summer, and that it could be September before the kids are back at school,” he said. “I would like to see people paying more attention to the isolation measures now.

“Most of us will probably get the virus before the emergency is over. But everyone needs to be conscious of reducing contact with other people so we can keep the hospitals free for those who need them most.

“I would really appeal to young people not to be gathering at house parties and things like that. It might only be like a mild cold for yourself, but you could carry the virus to elderly or vulnerable relatives.

“We really need to be thinking about protecting those people.”

Deputy Pringle’s team in his constituency office are keeping everything running during his self-isolation. The office is closed to the public because of Covid-19 but anyone with issues or concerns can telephone 074 9741880 or 074 9731822. Alternatively, people can email thomas.pringle@oireachtas.ie